GURZINSKI, Paul

GURZINSKI - Paul Of Grand Island, NY, passed away March 4, 2019. Husband of the late Elaine (Gadzo) Gurzinski. Born March 17, 1928 in Scranton, Pa and moved to Buffalo after serving in the U.S. Navy. Beloved father of Laurie Gurzinski and Michael (Wendy) Axford; loving grandfather of Patrick, Ryan, Ashley, Katreena and Michaela; step-father of Patrick (Carrel) Gadzo; also survived by his former wife Joyce and many great-grandchildren. Friends may call Tuesday, March 12th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. Mr. Gurzinski was an avid golfer. He was a strong and dear man and will be sadly missed. Share condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com