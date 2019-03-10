GREENERT, Patricia F. (Snashell)

GREENERT - Patricia F. (nee Snashell)

From Hamburg, NY; passed away peacefully March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles C. Greenert; daughter of the late Edward and Henrietta Snashell; dear sister of the late Edward Snashell Jr., Judith O' Brien, and Sandra Snashell; loving Mother of David Greenert, Todd Greenert, Robyn (Marc) Balistrieri, Debbie (Robert) DiFlavio; devoted Grandmother to Anthony Balistrieri, Michael Balistrieri, Stephanie DiFlavio, Tyler Greenert, and Nicholas DiFlavio, and two great-grandchildren. At Patricia's request, she has made an anatomical donation to the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Science. No prior visitation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.