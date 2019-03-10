GREENBERG, Edith (Chernoff)

GREENBERG - Edith (nee Chernoff)

March 6, 2019. Wife of the late Norman Greenberg; step-mother of Anita Mayer and Marc Greenberg; sister of Robert (Donna) Chernoff and the late Raymond Chernoff; aunt of Jacqueline Nowlin, Vicki Chernoff and David Chernoff. Edie was a dedicated social worker for 30 years and a unit supervisor for 15 years with social services in Buffalo; she embraced and gave hope to many in the community where she lived for 90 years. Loved by those whose lives she touched, Edie had a rich network of friends who played cards weekly and socialized often. Edie was a rare soul who saw the good in all and always had time to listen and encourage others. Despite her humility and honesty, Edie was incredibly smart and perceptive. Edie remained a shining example of how to live life. Funeral services will be held Monday 10:30 am at Mesnekoff Funeral home, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com