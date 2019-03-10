GRAVES, Betsy J. (Schwartz)

March 7, 2019, of East Aurora, NY. Loving wife of Jeffrey Graves; dearest mother of Chandler (Meghan) Pierce, Carlie Graves, and Cydney Graves; beloved grandmother of Colin and Graham Pierce; dear sister of Robert (Mary Ann) Schwartz, Sally (Paul) Gacek, and the late Nancy (Angelo) LaMarca; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday, March 16th, 10 AM, at the Christ the King Seminary Auditorium, 711 Knox Rd., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Friends of Knox Farm. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com