GORZYNSKI, Thomas A.

GORZYNSKI - Thomas A. March 8, 2019, at age 76. Beloved husband of 54 years to Diane M. (nee Olday) Gorzynski; loving father of Candace (Gregory) Moran and Amber Gorzynski; cherished grandfather of Patrick and Ty Moran; dear brother of the late Victor S., Richard T. Gorzynski and Harriet Murawski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Monday 1-8 PM at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St., (one block east of Union Rd.) West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday in the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, at 10 AM. Kindly assemble at church. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.