March 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine (Rozborski-Nikel) of 42 years; also survived by step-children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; predeceased by five brothers and sisters. Per Robert's wishes, services are private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, inc.