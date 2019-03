Smiles at Aaron Carter in Evening Star Concert Hall

Pop singer Aaron Carter, who has battled myriad personal issues after his years in the celebrity spotlight, keeps on touring, dropping by Evening Star Concert Hall in Niagara Falls on Saturday, March 9, 2019. See his enduring fans, as well as those who came up to see the return of the Mixtape, a popular Buffalo band that's re-formed.