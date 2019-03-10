Freida P. Kapsiak, 93, longtime volunteer at Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Jan. 14, 1926 – March 6, 2019

Freida P. Kapsiak, a volunteer at Kenmore Mercy Hospital for more than 50 years, died March 6 in Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Md., from what her family said were complications following a stroke. She was 93.

She was a charter member of the Junior Board of Kenmore Mercy Hospital and served as its president. She also was a life member of the Kenmore Mercy Guild and a member of the hospital’s Women’s Auxiliary.

Born in Buffalo, the former Freida Pitula was a 1943 graduate of Riverside High School.

She was a private secretary to the manager and comptroller of Western Electric Co. in Buffalo from 1946 to 1951, when she married Thaddeus P. Kapsiak.

In 1978, she worked for almost a year as a clerk-typist for the Kenmore Housing Authority. After her husband died in 1979, she was a clerk in the Trust Investment Department at Marine Midland Bank, then retired in 1980.

In addition to her work at the hospital, Mrs. Kapsiak was a former president of the Buffalo Chapter of the Reserve Officers Association Ladies Clubs of the United States and was state secretary for two years.

A summer resident of Thunder Bay, Ont., she also was treasurer of the Thunder Bay Community Association for four years and served for several years as a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout leader.

She enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and cross-stitching and made numerous gifts for family members. She moved to Maryland in 2015.

Survivors include a son, Gerard M.; two daughters, Barbara E. and Patricia M. Hess; three grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, in Assumption Catholic Church, 435 Amherst St.