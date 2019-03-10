Deaths Death Notices
FOOTE, Catherine L. (McKinney)
FOOTE - Catherine L. (nee McKinney)
Entered into eternal rest March 7, 2019, loving wife of the late Garthel Foote; dearest mother of Marnita (Wayman) Clark of Charlotte, NC and Lenora B. Foote-Beavers (Michael R.); grandmother of Anthony, Dennis and David Vaughn; sister of Bernice (Demitrius) Anderson and Andrea (Christopher) Johnson; also survived by a host of other relatives and cherished friends. The family will receive friends Friday, March 15th, 2019 from 10 AM-11 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., where funeral services will immediately follow. Rev. D. Pridgen officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
