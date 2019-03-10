FANUTTI, Carol A., Ed.D, MSN, RN (Calianno)

FANUTTI - Carol A., Ed.D, MSN, RN (nee Calianno)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 8, 2019, beloved wife of the late Roy J. Fanutti, Sr.; devoted mother of Tammy (Kenneth) Olejniczak, Nancy (Gary) Geiger and Roy Fanutti, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Jordan, Samuel, Dominic, Alexander, Giavanna and Jackson; loving daughter of Nancy and the late Nicholas Calianno; also survived by loving siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/

Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 3-7 PM, where prayers will be held on Monday morning at 9:45 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church on Monday morning at 10:45 o'clock. Online condolences may be made to www.lombardofuneralhome.com