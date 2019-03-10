Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Feb. 8.

ALDEN

• 2707 Wende Road, Great Lakes Home Properties to George Pease; Marveen Pease, $146,600.

• 924 Exchange St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs; United States of America to Michael V. Salva, $125,500.

AMHERST

• 26 Spring St West, Walter A. Kammer to Iskalo Spring St. , $810,000.

• 188 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Charles J. Whetstone; Emily N. Whetstone, $463,158.

• 57 Crystal Springs Lane, Nicholas J. Salvatore to Dallas Kish, $340,000.

• 174 Surrey Run, Cheryl R. Divita; Joseph J. Divita to Charles E. Bennett; Christina Marie Bennett, $286,000.

• 17 Shady Oaks Court, Arlene D. Jason to De Garcia Viviana Adames, $273,000.

• 230 Troy Del Way, Davis Revocable Trust Tr to Arween Shadman Ismail, $250,000.

• 117 South Ellicott St., James S. Siepierski; Susan J. Siepierski to Jeremy J. Siepierski, $246,000.

• 16 Lake Ledge Drive, Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba to Carla A. Delgrosso, $234,000.

• 56 Tomcyn Drive, Charles E. Bennett; Christina M. Bennett to Joseph Pusateri; Kathryn Pusateri, $225,000.

• 66 Berkley, Marian R. Nemmer; Ronald J. Nemmer to Christine L. Conner; Timothy L. Conner, $205,000.

• 130 North Ellicott Creek Road, Lawrence C. Arndt to Joseph Rubino, $185,000.

• 283 Willow Ridge Drive, Patrick R. Bugman; Patrick Bugman; Thomas D. Migliaccio to Fannie Mae, $174,292.

• 51 Oakland Road, Joseph Rubino Jr. to Elizabeth Dagostino, $174,000.

• 362 Forest Edge Drive, Barbara M. Hargrave to Susan E. Bender, $170,000.

• 37 Kaymar Drive, Catherine Bernier; James Janish; Ann Marie Schieder; Mary Tamrowski to John Janish, $168,000.

• 241 Ivyhurst Circle, Barbara J. Krull; Curtis D. Krull to Sarah Sheaks; Steven Sheaks, $164,000.

• 911 Klein Road, Patricia A. Vito; Vincent W. Vito to Peng Chen; Qin Zhou, $152,000.

• 86 Berkley Road, Kimberly M. Lewandowski to Patrick Brian Burke, $146,000.

• 11 Stoneledge Court, Adam R. Baker to Kaniz Fatema Rashid, $112,500.

• 381 Windermere Boulevard, Salvatore Castellana to Andrew M. Castellana; Danielle M. Castellana, $100,000.

• 457 Windermere Boulevard, Janice Edgerton to Russell G. Caraotta, $95,000.

• 56 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Daniel J. Dubois; Scott D. Maines to First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2007-Ff2 Tr; US Bank NA Tr, $87,062.

• Vacant land Charter Oaks Garage 20, Bartholomew Mazzariello; Deborah F. Mazzariello to Catherine Bottita, $7,500.

ANGOLA

• 53 Newton St., Timothy Patrick Bridge; Chester M. Isaacs III; Teresa A. Isaacs; Teresa A. Kiesznoski-Isaacs to Mtglq Investors, $51,789.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 1377 Underhill Road, Hoffman J. Roger; Mary K. Hoffman to Christopher J. Kuhnle, $240,000.

• 1853 Blakeley Road, Michele M. Hermans; Russell B. Hermans to Krista A. Martinez, $236,000.

• 210 Greenwood Drive, Donna R. Brott Tr.; Brott Irving D Jr Tr to Justin E. Grzyb; Christine N. Proulx, $231,000.

• 1528 Sweet Road, Donald Golinski to Zachary J. Stumpf, $157,000.

• Vacant land Emery Road, Beth Arnold; Philip Arnold to Anne Marie Kajfasz; Jerry A. Kajfasz, $98,000.

• Vacant land Olean Road, Tillman 2011 Family Trust 102111 Tr to Kayte L. Zak; Mark C. Zak, $12,500.

BLASDELL

• 38 Miriam Ave., James M. Carlin to Carmen A. Dalessandro Jr.; Jelyn F. Dalessandro, $162,000.

BOSTON

• 7314 Heinrich Road, Arr Holdings to Brian C. Kearns; Maryjo B. Kearns, $127,900.

• 5994 Thornwood Drive, Lisa Falkowski to Brooke Becker, $112,000.

BRANT

• 1621 Cain Road, Karl J. Troidl to Bryan A. Beckwith, $153,100.

BUFFALO

• 622 Main, Acquest Theater Place to Main Theater Place, $3,250,000.

• 336 Linwood Ave., Diocese of Buffalo NY to Mingo Junction Steel Works, $1,300,000.

• St Paul Mall South, City of Buffalo to St Paul Group, $960,000.

• 167 Ashland Ave., Sherry Arndt-Preziuso; Giovanni Preziuso to 167 Ashland, $688,000.

• 340 Linwood Ave., John Higgins to Mingo Junction Steel Works, $450,000.

• 290 Bedford, N Rockingham Properties to Marlene D. Javier; Waleska Perez, $429,900.

• 457 West Delavan, Vincent T. Masci to Jean J. Blatner; Paul R. Blatner, $335,000.

• 68 Park St., Adam C. Malka to Red Abbey, $330,000.

• 345 Lakefront Boulevard, Andrew Nazarian Jr. to Brendan Ciura; Kelly Ciura, $308,000.

• 255 Lexington Ave., Salvatore J. Serra; Starlit A. Serra to Michael Lipin; Yevgeniya Lipina, $260,000.

• 75 Admiral, Robert Keefe to Robert W. Gross III; Ann E. Peterson, $252,500.

• 1924 Niagara, Korst Properties to Jacob Basher, $250,000.

• 104 Groveland St., Frank H. Altieri; Marylou Altieri to Russell G. Caraotta, $225,000.

• 116 Seventeenth, Michelle Campbell to Alberto C. Benedicto, $222,000.

• 1059 Ellicott St., Panther 22 to Henry Bogan, $199,900.

• 117 Loring, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Steven Szczepankiewicz, $184,000.

• 54 Fairfield, Drorah Setel to Carlos M. Torres, $180,000.

• 84 Alexander Place, Thomas G. Kobus; Dorothy Richardson to Nrz Reo V-2 Corp, $158,112.

• 20 Weyand Ave., Cynthia A. Davis; Karl L. Davis to Kevin Czyrny, $130,000.

• 875 Bailey Ave., Schu-Shine Enterprises to Blue Money Entertainment; Davion Property, $125,000.

• 2357 Niagara St., Qassem Al Okabi to Magaly Maya; Edgard A. Padilla, $123,600.

• 417 Massachusetts, Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Company to 417 Housing Development Fund Company, $120,000.

• 147 Breckenridge, Suong Nguyen to Natalie Battaglia, $118,000.

• 227 Myrtle Ave., Derrick W. Johnson to Laquetta Harold, $116,000.

• 35 Arnold, Yvette Pfeffer to Gary C. Tredo; Maureen Tredo, $110,000.

• 142 Fenton, Gregory J. Bochynski to Robert J. Jasinski, $109,000.

• 55 Evanston, Hynes Joseph E Dec; Marion T. Hynes to Margaret M. Higgins, $105,000.

• 357 Vermont St., Curt C. Charles; Sherrie N. Charles to E2i Buy, $105,000.

• 548 Glenwood Ave., Gwendolyn S. Todd; Hector L. Todd Sr. to Ben Oberholtzer; Kristen Oberholtzer, $97,000.

• 48 Polish Place, Richard E. Boyd to Kristen Wittmeyer, $96,000.

• 117 Potters, Donald B. Szymanski; Donald Bernard Szymanski to Halbrit, $95,000.

• 247 Hazelwood, Kimberly Gardner to Felicia A. Richardson; Richard M. Richardson, $94,900.

• 59 Gerald, Nafesa Properties to Shirin Sultana, $85,000.

• 385 Seventh St., Daniel Figueroa; Elba I. Figueroa to Xianliang Wang, $80,000.

• 116 Albert, Vicki L. Ward; Vicki Lynn Ward to Iglesia El Calvario Assemblies of God In Church, $76,000.

• 87 Wakefield, Bcg Nadlan to Proma Islam, $74,900.

• 39 Buffum, Azar Corporation to Key Flooring; Queen City Invest, $73,000.

• 131 Vandalia, Joanne Andrews to Denise Broffman; Gregg Broffman, $72,100.

• 144 Floss, Nasima Khatun; Khatun Nasima to Hasan Haider Chowdhury, $72,000.

• 134 Oxford Ave., Jessica D. Fuchs to 35 Sayre, $70,000.

• 15 Colfax, Artist L. Pierce to Obaidul Haque; Monzuri Khanam, $70,000.

• 204 Woodside, Donna L. Crane; Dunham Corrine L Dec; Dunham Richard D Dec to Birch&mortar Homes, $67,500.

• 383 Dearborn, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Hi-Tech Real Estate, $66,000.

• 32 Hagen, Truman Property Holdings I to Mercia Property, $66,000.

• 1400 Delavan East, Kaaj to Mohammed Yasin, $62,000.

• 34 Schiller, Raad Yelda to Tempo Holdings, $59,900.

• 1186 Kensington, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Begum Realty Corp, $59,000.

• 43 Decker St., Nicholas Demarco; Shawnese Y. Williams to Falcon&sons Real Estate, $55,100.

• 488 Stockbridge, Theven Solutions to Md A. Kabir, $55,000.

• 35 Boyd, Them Thi La to Carmen Balgobin; Thomas Soli, $53,000.

• 530 Lisbon, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Amana Multi Trade, $50,000.

• 229 Benzinger St., 229 Benzinger St. Revocable Trust Tr to Yanprop Capital, $50,000.

• 418 Dearborn St., Paul E. Foser to Shape Investments, $48,250.

• 560 Spring, Shirley Hemphill; Shirley A. Hunter to Alam M. F, $46,000.

• 197 Kay, Ann F. Arnold; Crystal Barton to Bcg Nadlan, $44,500.

• 99 Chauncey, Dee C. Hafi; Medhat M. Hafi to Christiana Erne, $44,000.

• 206 Wyoming St., James A. Ciminelli; Abdur-Rahiym Neequaye to Mst Shahin Sultana, $43,200.

• 685 Riley, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Sm Property NY, $42,000.

• 22 Hubbell Ave., Marjorie Maron; Marjorie M. Maron to Marilyn M. Diehl, $40,000.

• 33 Roslyn, Taslima Aktar; Main Uddin to Mohammed Mojibul Mowla, $40,000.

• 314 Leroy, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Md A. Rahman, $39,000.

• 74 Davidson, Gaboul A. Khatari; Tawfiq Al Khatari to Ayesha Akther; Mohammad Islam, $38,000.

• 209 Westminster Ave., Joseph Pezzino to Reliance Property Solutions, $36,250.

• 54 Young, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Md Uzzaman, $35,000.

• 56 Baitz Ave., Rory Buchanan to Bros Pros Property Holdings, $35,000.

• 66 Rogers, Muhaimin Ahmed to Bhuiyan Mohammad Akter Hossain, $35,000.

• 587 Northumberland, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Edward Hearst, $35,000.

• 83 Quincy, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Nozirul Haque, $31,000.

• 194 Person St., Farhan Naz Nova to Anowara Begum, $31,000.

• 122 Stevens, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Afraaz Properties, $30,000.

• 263 Roslyn, Steve Meyer; Wendy Meyer to Ayesha Akther; Mohammad Islam, $30,000.

• 61 Glor, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to 10 Equistris Realty, $29,000.

• 455 Koons, Vkm to Ivy R. Kabir; Shajahan Kabir, $25,000.

• 100 Kilhoffer, Stevie Edwards to Moradul Alam Chowdhury; Sabrina Salam, $25,000.

• 117 Howell St., Neil E. Reddien; Allan R. Rosner; Allan Rosner; Barbara A. Rosner; Barbara Rosner to Ugr Cap, $22,574.

• 21 Timon, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Md A. Rahman, $22,000.

• 7 Zittel, Azar Corporation to Matthew Reitz Ira Ben; William Feeley Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $22,000.

• 172 Kosciuszko St., Binu Akhter to Shahana Chowdhury Ahmed, $20,000.

• 395 Herkimer, Michael S. Lockwood to Ttp Homes, $17,000.

• 209 Herman, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Samiul Hassan, $15,000.

• 178 Kosciuszko St., Binu Akhter to Mohammed Abdul Qayam, $15,000.

• 169 Hazelwood, Michael Giacobello; Margaret Hillery to Daniel B. Robertson, $15,000.

• 38 Sherman, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Maysa Jhumi, $15,000.

• 11 St Paul, City of Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency to St Paul Group, $14,375.

• 55 Kilhoffer, Ernestine Foster to Alami Corporation, $14,000.

• 69 Kilhoffer, Tarana Zaman to Karim Md, $13,500.

• 325 Memorial, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Mohammad Khanruzzaman, $9,000.

• 124 Reed, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Asif Chowdhury, $6,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 3223-3268 Union Road, Iskalo Real Estate Partnership I to Iskalo Union Business Center, $2,332,500.

• 65 Innsbruck Drive, Castine&marchant to J&j Holdings of WNY, $550,000.

• 50 Stradtman Ave., Premier Machine Holdings II to Holt Industries, $260,000.

• 343 Creek Drive, John J. Dopierala to Doreen A. Daniels; Frank C. Daniels, $182,000.

• 191 Temple Drive, William H. Day Sr. to James Fitzgerald, $173,600.

• 268 Barbados Drive, Fiorella Laskowski to Matthew J. Lang, $170,000.

• 509 Roycroft Boulevard, Charles C. Harrington; Emma L. Harrington to Motley Capital, $169,900.

• 106 North Transithill Drive, Jeffrey R. Drozdowski; Linda Garwal; Linda Garwol; Debra Smolak to Nedra P. Hebborn, $148,000.

• 321 Eggert Road, Michael H. Kooshoian; Lasaundra Smith to Bank of New York Mellon Tr; Cwabs Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2007-10 Tr, $145,115.

• 16 St Boniface Road, William J. Kupfer Jr. to Robert E. Koteras, $144,000.

• 15 Lindan Drive, Kathleen A. Frappier to Adam J. Matuszewski, $131,000.

• 207 Santin Drive, James A. Szymanski; Sandra Szymanski to Eric J. Szymanski, $130,000.

• 133 Lydia Lane, Sandra M. Budzynski to Ahmed M. Alkawaz, $130,000.

• 165 Yeager Drive, Jeremy Goddard; Stephanie Goddard to Brigid Purcell, $127,000.

• 223 Zoerb Ave., Celia S Miller Revocable Living Trust 072001 Tr to Domenic J. Vero, $127,000.

• 225 Dean Road, Kimberly A. Cialone to Ashley Showalter; Gregory Showalter, $126,000.

• 8 Mildred Drive, Amanda R. Dux to Mary J. Chappell, $125,000.

• 148 Southern Parkway, Kyle Shanley; Lori Shanley to Amanda C. Hoctor, $122,500.

• 118 Balbach Drive, Frank A. Horvath to Eric J. Mayle, $118,000.

• 46 Duchess Court, Eric E. Luckenbaugh to Leonarda Tulumello, $115,000.

• 30 Ontario Drive, Charles C. Kempton to Doreen M. Leidolph, $115,000.

• 211 Melcourt Drive, Alan S. Gerber; Gary A. Gerber; Susan C. Morgan to Stephen Wruck, $113,300.

• 17 Parish Road, Henzler Roy H Bkr Tr; Henzler Suaznne Bkr Tr; Schlant Mark J Bkr Tr to Daryl Cummings, $111,300.

• 290 Wagner Ave., Tyshon J. Heard to Lasean Thompson, $110,000.

• 16 Birkdale Road, Diane Pignato; Michael Pignato to Patrick Kirk; Valerie J. Kirk, $109,000.

• 17 Kilbourne Road, David F. Schenback; Eileen M. Schenback to Todd C. Doeing, $85,000.

• 37 Dellwood Place, Sara A. Macallister to Matthew Weber, $81,000.

• 1080 Walden Ave., Quick Turn Home Solutions to Juan Carlos Rivera, $80,000.

• 93 Gates St., Romona Jagiello to Danielle Simmons; Thomas Simmons, $67,093.

• 46 Randolph Ave., Jane Mars; Kylie Mars to Excellent Houses, $65,000.

• 1346 Cleveland Drive, Carrie S. Bala; Nicholas W. Hicks to Redbird Properties, $60,000.

• 119 Hemenway Road, Maroon Plains Trust Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Joseph Pawlak, $57,000.

• 52 Barrymore Road, James D. Dematteo; Pizza Carl S Est to HSBC Bank USA NA, $45,000.

• 109 Preston St., Judith Ann Kilgore; David M. Wilkosz to David M. Wilkosz; Judith A. Wilkosz, $42,600.

• 858 Losson Road, George A. Peppes; Vasilios Peppes to Cherise Paolini; Paul Paolini, $25,000.

CLARENCE

• 8044 Laurel Park Lane, Muhammad A. Ghazi; Rabia A. Ghazi to Fenton Moran, $380,000.

• 10385 Bergtold Road, Kalyani K. Verma; Kapil Verma to James R. Kolczynski Jr.; Suzanne M. Kolczynski, $372,000.

• 4940 Hillcrest Drive, Rosemary A. Alessi to Doris Carolina Cruz; Francisco Cruz, $345,000.

• 5109 Willow Brook Drive, Stephen A Jr&elizabeth M Murtaugh Trust Tr to Marilys Perry; Mark Perry, $282,750.

• 10100 Tona Creek Road, Lydia A Burke Revocable Trust 092216 Tr to Christopher J. Brzyski, $170,000.

• 5937 Donegal Manor, Donegal Manor to Robert M. Vanderbles, $110,000.

• 10650 Rapids Road, Lynda K. Hohmann to Steven Duran, $15,000.

COLDEN

• 8662 Center St., David F. Pratt; Linda R. Pratt to Michele M. Hermans; Russell B. Hermans, $225,000.

COLLINS

• Vacant land Bagdad Rd&conger Road, Linda L. Spencer; Robert P. Spencer to Matthew R. Yamaguchi; Richard A. Yamaguchi, $30,000.

CONCORD

• 11095 Sharp St., Raymond M. Brautlacht to Lindsay M. Cronmiller; Thomas A. Cronmiller, $170,000.

EDEN

• 8765 South Main St., Eden Business Center to Zachary P. Obrien, $60,000.

ELMA

• 1487 North Davis Road, Mtglq Investors to Twin Lakes Mobile Homes, $620,000.

EVANS

• 1183 Peppertree Drive, Erin E. Clark to Dennis J. Clark, $90,000.

• Vacant land New Jerusalem Road, James R. Miller; Joanne M. Miller to Angelina Renaldo; John Renaldo, $20,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2660 Grand Island Boulevard, David Glian to Grand Island Fun Center, $390,000.

• 321 Colonial Drive, Ashley J. Digati; Thomas A. Digati to Colvin P. Lanthier; Medina Lanthier, $197,900.

• 410 Lang Boulevard, Catherine A. Driscoll; Catherine Ann Driscoll to Kampgrounds of America, $145,000.

• 2471 First St., Hilary C. Banker; Christopher M. Cyna; Christopher Cyna to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, $136,649.

• 196 Stonebridge Road, Gun Creek to Ryan Homes of New York, $54,000.

• 45 Country Club Court, John W Stickl Construction Co to Gregory T. Goliszek; Tracy R. Goliszek, $45,000.

• 42 Country Club Court, John W Stickl Construction Co to Ronald D. Rimer; Sherryl A. Rimer, $45,000.

HAMBURG

• 5363 Southwestern Boulevard, Ts Hamburg to Agree Stores, $1,800,000.

• 4281 South Park Ave., Jennifer A. Riefler to William Mai Properties, $225,000.

• 3011-l#90 Cloverbank Road, Bradley W. Bach; Megan M. Bach; Megan M. Jordan to Maureen M. Brinkworth, $190,000.

• 4717 Lake Shore Road, Garrett C. Coffman; Mallory G. Coffman to Stephanie Baire, $189,000.

• 4596 Buckingham Lane, Daniel R. Bruscia; Linda R. Bruscia to William J. Kupfer Jr., $170,000.

• 3563 James Ave., William G. Dash; Linda Flis to Heidi Post-Schultz; William Schultz, $140,000.

• 85 Highland Ave., Diane M. Nester to Jas Property Holding, $110,000.

• 67 Raymond St., Lynn Corto to Patrick Odonnell, $85,000.

• Vacant land Versailles Road, Kyle S. Jablonski; Margarets M. Johnson to Crystal Gifford; Matthew Gifford, $48,000.

HOLLAND

• 12337 Church Road, Amanda E. Punaro; Derek J. Punaro to Deanna M. Luckenbaugh; Eric E. Luckenbaugh, $220,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 275 Ludel Terrace, Karen Stachowski to Brian J. Satison, $120,000.

• 42 Prospect Place, Bruce Savino to Stephanie Lucas, $109,000.

LANCASTER

• 49 Creekwood Drive, Jean J. Blatner; Paul R. Blatner to Amy L. Flanagan, $379,000.

• 158 Brunck Road, Anne Deppeler; John M. Deppeler to Alyse S. Kelm; Michael W. Kelm, $322,000.

• 26 Briarwood Drive, Anna S. Rettew; Richard D. Rettew to Racheal Kreher; John R. Pilato, $185,000.

• 94 Stony Road, Anthony E. Pawlowski to Nicholas P. Lista, $160,000.

• 63 Carter, Cathy A. Klinger; Raymond F. Klinger to Cassandra R. Kelly, $124,900.

• 29 Charlton Place, Lynne A. Zack to Gary A. Sulzbach, $75,000.

MARILLA

• Vacant land Townline Road, Ryan K. Power to Daniel E. Ronan; Leisa A. Ronan, $225,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 85 Independence Drive, Eileen Jacobi; Frederick C. Jacobi to Ryan Paul Forrest, $238,160.

• 5796 Lake Ave., Edward P. Kosieracki; Julie K. Kosieracki to Warren Stresing, $215,000.

• 4813 Bussendorfer Road, Karen A. Cirocco; Thomas A. Pietrocarlo to Dennis Andrukat, $180,000.

• 7780 Michael Road, Mark D. Vergien to 3052 Transit Road, $175,000.

• 5 Hazel Court, Donald R. Sendor; Robert L. Sendor to Michael Carey, $146,000.

• 3070 Baker Road, Donald Treeby; Donald R. Treeby to Da Silva Alessandra Porfirio; Robert M. Dziedzic, $140,000.

• 3625 California Road, Ellen Zimmerman to 3625 California Road, $94,000.

• 29 Old Farm Road, Julie Bartoldson; Carla Polechetti to Julie Bartoldson, $30,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 13 East Main St., Brett Edward to Southern Tier Holdings, $140,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 377 Delaware St., John Basil to Regal Property Holdings, $175,000.

• 16 Sharon Drive, Melanie R. Grabek; Michael J. Grabek Jr. to Jessica Sperrazza, $166,400.

• 223 Fletcher St., Tnt Apartments to Sean P. Hughes, $150,000.

• 94 Murray Terrace, Eileen M. Stoll; Kenneth C. Stoll to Gerald H. Payne, $141,000.

• 160 Frederick Road, Jack G. Nocera to Jayme J. Evans; Anthony J. Nocera, $132,000.

• 268 Brookside Terrace, Joseph J. Lawrynitis to Christopher Cramer; Natalie Cramer, $125,000.

• 44 Bellinger Drive, Delbert Lawrence to Brenden P. Wahler, $88,500.

TONAWANDA

• 532 Niagara Falls Boulevard, 536 Niagara Falls Blvd to Truong Properties, $512,500.

• 3878 Delaware Ave., Robert T. Wylie to Delmar Properties, $228,000.

• 72 Leicester Road, Beatrice B. Leous to Elizabeth L. Bressette; Frederick J. Bressette, $201,459.

• 92 Lincoln Boulevard, Carolyn Vahoviak to Paul Holler, $200,000.

• 8 Colvinhurst Drive, Kevin Shahrpass to Shauna Rose Clair; Benjamin S. Cranston, $187,000.

• 171 Pryor Ave., Renee Yacono to Joseph Dicenzo; Laura Dicenzo, $185,000.

• 144 Woodland Drive, Fred B. Klein to Vincent T. Masci, $180,000.

• 293 Orchard Drive, Robert Ingold; Kimberly Nelson to Matthew T. Ingold, $179,000.

• 152 Willowbreeze Road, Sarah L. Conboy; Sarah L. Otwell to Erin Smrcka; Zakis Daniel Jean Jr, $162,500.

• 157 Newell Ave., Patricia M. Somerville; Thomas W. Somerville to Thomas R. Lapenna; Darryl A. Young, $159,000.

• 511 Traverse Boulevard, Lila Diederich to Latoya M. Clark, $158,000.

• 390 Two Mile Creek Road, Kathryn A. Benson; Kristen A. Coleman; John J. Stefanick; Paul J. Stefanick; Robert J. Stefanick; Stephen J. Stefanick to Wassan O. Alazzaoui; Qassem Al Okabi, $157,000.

• 412 Woodgate Road, Lauryn S. Clingersmith; Christopher M. Weatherston to Kelsey Rose Tavano, $141,625.

• 1504 Ellicott Cr Road, Amanda E. Milone; Brian D. Milone to Nathalie A. Kushman; Ryan Joseph Kushman, $140,000.

• 162 Fries Road, Joan T. Schultz to Nicholas S. Rossi, $137,900.

• 194 Old Colony Ave., Michael J. Boone; Tara Boone to Sarah C. Dittly, $123,000.

• 342 Nassau Ave., Charles A. Attardo; Rita J. Attardo; Rose Marie Attardo; Caroline Genco to Jenna Evaldi; Peter Evaldi; Sandra Evaldi, $120,000.

• 123 Pilgrim Road, Cheryl A. Monroe; Mary Anne Ritchie; James R. Wright Jr.; Wright James Ronald Jr to Mackenzie T. Kehlenbeck, $110,000.

• 156 Wilmington, Randall J. Shepler; Randi J. Shepler to Sarah R. Shepler, $103,000.

• 411 Kinsey Ave., Kenneth A. Boettcher; Marsha J. Boettcher to Jennifer Boettcher, $95,000.

• 324 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Derek Donovan; Derek M. Donovan to Bernard P. Donovan, $75,000.

• 142 Paramount Parkway, Richard M. Costantini; Sharon R. Costantini to Faye E. Fonzlow, $65,000.

• 209 Vicksburg Ave., Ernest W. Hyers to Jonathan Hyers, $65,000.

• 52 Commodore Ave., Barbara A. Greenert; Raymond J. Greenert to Kurtz Development; Mpr Properties of WNY, $50,500.

• 294 Fairlane Ave., Diana Battaglia; Joseph Battaglia; Diana Dettorre to Joseph Battaglia, $35,000.

• 2-6 Boswell, Nicholas Becker to Distinguished Properties, $22,500.

• 1242 Tonawanda St., Alyssa L. Mancinelli; James V. Mancinelli to James V. Mancinelli, $19,392.

WALES

• 11899 Center Line Road, Mary Goodwin; John M. Shaffer Jr. to Karen A. Stanley; Kenneth J. Stanley, $80,000.

WEST SENECA

• 3400 Transit Road, Fotini Bechakas to Milla Enterprises, $680,000.

• 161 Leydecker Rd4538, Frank L. Lotempio; Distinctive Homes of Western New York to Alden State Bank, $300,000.

• 32 Ashley Dr4357, Awf Construction to Lauren A. Groff; William F. Groff, $298,700.

• 62 Tracy Lynn Lane, Kathleen Higgins Greeley; William J. Greeley to Renee L. Stefanik; Robert C. Stefanik, $251,000.

• 56 Iris Ave2724, Jason M. Warner; Kelly A. Warner to Elizabeth Vertalino; William Vertalino, $174,000.

• 59 Klas Ave., Robert E. Bardwell; Kim M. Ehlenfield to Joseph A. Krysztofowicz, $149,900.

• 21 Chamberlin Drive, Robert C. Stefanik; Wey Renee L Van to Brandon M. Wutz-Rogers; Briana J. Wutz-Rogers, $146,500.

• 49 Cardinal Lane, Carmela M. Konter; Mary F. Kwietniewski; Lori A. Torres to Joan Pici; Joseph Pici, $140,000.

• 56 Nash, Claire Cozzarelli to Gloria M. Pembleton, $131,500.

• 26 Duchess Drive, Marion C. Ettipio to Thomas Irlbacher, $129,777.

• 5028 Clinton St1704, 3400 Transit Road to Milla Enterprises, $120,000.

• 33 Cheryl Road, Kelly J. Graczyk; James D. Ignasiak; Kelly J. Ignasiak to Highland Properties of Buffalo, $115,000.

• 3912 Seneca St., Joel Brownstein to Matthew A. Barker, $105,000.

• 1176-25 Indian Church Road, Daniel F. Crawford to Richard V. Nawrocki, $70,000.

• 250 Burch Ave2604, Nyc Reo to Jin Zou, $55,555.

• 114 Edson St2544, 333 Elmwood to Tempo Holdings, $42,500.