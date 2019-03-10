Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Feb. 1.

AKRON

• 28 Crescent Drive, Christopher D. Whelan; Suzanne C. Whelan to Kevin P. Bruce; Colleen L. Logan-Bruce, $252,500.

• 56 Jackson St., K&d Development to Lynn M. Knop; Michael E. Knop, $65,000.

ALDEN

• 11290 Walden Ave., Paul M. Michalek; Signature Landscaping to Jmm Construction of WNY, $79,978.

AMHERST

• 4220 Harlem Road, Buffalo Empire to Jonathan R. Decker; Kathryn E. Jordan, $325,000.

• 200 Woodbury Drive, Cathy L. Hoffman; Christopher J. Hoffman to Joseph K. Guido, $288,400.

• 74 Daven Drive, Francis Martin Oconnor Revocable Trust 21579 Tr; Rosemary Grupp Oconnor Revocable Trust( The) 061579 Tr to Heather L. Hornung; Paul G. Winkler, $280,000.

• 24 Wayside Court, Mary Jane Duggan to Charyl L. Kempf; Louis C. Laduca, $227,750.

• 48 Carriage Circle, Craig A. Garaas-Johnson; Kristin Garaas-Johnson to Charles Harrington; Emma Harrington, $225,000.

• 510 North Ellicott Creek Road, Sisters of St Francis of Neumann Communities to Andrew W. Fenster; Cori Sannicola Fenster, $205,500.

• 381 Harding Road, Joseph J. Lasota; Lynette S. Lasota to Frank J. Cascino, $194,900.

• 306 Old Meadow, Dabney S. Smith to Mark A. Santoro; Patricia A. Santoro, $185,000.

• 28 Manser, Mandy L. Green to Brian Hardwick; Amanda E. Schiedel, $150,000.

• 518 Windermere Boulevard, A Lhoa Capital Holdings to Radhika Dhimal, $149,900.

• 4194 Harlem Road, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Ffmlt Trust 2006-Ff13 Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006-Ff13 to Donald E. Manta, $92,200.

• 220b Chestnut Ridge Road, Mary Knaze; Daniel Slade to Gregory M. Vinal; Jeanne M. Vinal, $70,200.

• 3936 Ridge Lea Rd Unit B, Jeffrey C. Mannillo; Jessica M. Randazzo; Jessica Randazzo to Keybank NA, $58,200.

BLASDELL

• 103 Helen Ave., Kelly Flaherty to Lauren R. Flaherty, $130,000.

BOSTON

• 5537 Ripple Drive, Glenn D. Martz; Marie S. Martz to Patricia Crawford; Robert Crawford, $68,550.

BUFFALO

• 292 Virgil, Buffalo Townhomes to Gold Wynn Delsan Court, $6,980,000.

• 560 Potomac Ave., Romeo-Kilo Corp to Gold Wynn Ashland, $1,000,000.

• 366 Lincoln Parkway, Lincoln Pkwy to Jason C. Shell; Jeanine M. Shell, $445,000.

• 610 Main St., Kissling Interests to Gold Wynn Ashland, $400,000.

• 175 Potters Road, Anthony J. Prendergast to Allison Otto; John Otto Jr., $375,000.

• 331 Norwood, Haniel Santiago; Nora H. Santiago to Loren H. Crabtree; Barbara H. Cram-Crabtree, $335,000.

• 783 Forest, Guy Boglioli; Maria G. Boglioli to Michael Boglioli, $200,000.

• 25 Colton, Peter J. Orlando to Sasha L. Bailey; Ian M. Suchan, $189,000.

• 12 Greenfield, Raepple Real Estate to Jaynee N. Shamenda, $181,000.

• 35 Mandan St., Aaron Seth Gallman to Ronald W. Pugh Jr., $137,000.

• 55 Reservation, Adnan Aljaburi to John E. Carr Jr., $96,900.

• 126 Fenton, Margaret A. Songin to Ali Alhomidi, $83,000.

• 407 Dartmouth, Saman Ahmed; Noman Hossain; Mosammat Sermin Parvin to Md Shahabuddin Chisti; Md Kabid Hasan; Halima Khatun, $79,000.

• 34 Roslyn, Helen E. Gidney to Ruma Akter; Milenur Bhuiyan, $63,000.

• 52 La Salle, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Zabedur Rahman, $61,000.

• 485 Glenwood, Reliance Property Solutions to Abu Baker Shiddque, $60,000.

• 52 Urban, Mehedi Hasan to Mohammed S. Azam, $60,000.

• 208 Cambridge, Karen Smith to Parvin Robbani, $57,500.

• 496 Utica East, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Sabuj Hossain; Sonia Hossain, $56,000.

• 47 Van Gorder, Cardinal Professional Real Estate Investors to Shayla L. Harrod, $56,000.

• 195 Wyoming, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Alif Group Buffalo Ltd, $53,000.

• 432 Moselle, Farin to Riadul H. Chowdhury, $53,000.

• 25 Newfield, Jennifer L. Grantinetti to Mustafa Aldulaimi; Mustafa Altaim, $53,000.

• 251 Merrimac, HSBC Bank USA NA Tr; Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-3 Tr to Asma Akther; Sayed Hossain, $49,500.

• 50 Lilac, Brian Murrett; Arcangelo Petricca to Syndicated Development, $47,900.

• 145 Heath, John L. Calabro; Leonard Zaccagnino to Muhammad R. Arif; Rabiul Khan, $43,000.

• 472 Winslow, Liberty Group Enterprises to Md R. Islam, $42,500.

• 120 Pries, HSBC Bank USA to Psrf, $40,000.

• 381 Smith, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Tomaka Properties, $37,000.

• 329 Woltz, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Rhhk, $34,000.

• 76 Armbruster, Deucemont to Urekax, $31,500.

• 404 Woodlawn, Shiela Balkissoon to Umma Kawasar, $31,000.

• 240 Southampton, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Josna Akter Sima, $30,000.

• 227 Peckham, Albert Suttles; Edith Suttles to Md Shohiduzzaman, $30,000.

• 177 Grote, Ahmed Alfuigi to Thana A. Alaloosi, $30,000.

• 37 Schutrum, Walker Rashawn to Gtww Management, $29,000.

• 41 Strauss, Rakanprince to Five Star Housing NY, $19,000.

• 47 Urban, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Taha Almujanahi, $12,000.

• 35 Howlett, Aaww Management to Five Star Housing NY, $11,100.

• 55 Fennimore, Fareda to Islam Mofaqkharul, $9,900.

• 443 East Delavan, Fareda to Five Star Housing NY, $9,900.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 39 Laverack Ave., Elizabeth J. Whiting to Role Properties, $185,900.

• 166 Farmingdale Road, Lindy D. Raymond; Lindy D. Titus to Anthony Martino, $150,000.

• 85 Moorman Drive, Kevin P. Bruce; Colleen Logan to Marta Jimenez; Wilson Jimenez, $145,000.

• 103 Woodlawn Ave., Michelle Bove; David Tomala to Elizabeth J. Whiting, $134,000.

• 77 Tillotson Ave., Joseph W. Parker; Sara L. Parker to Suzanne K. Thepaut-Hasselback, $133,500.

• 172 Melcourt Drive, Amanda Nasisi to Kristina J. Reinagel, $130,000.

• 39 Arlington Place, Deborah A. Brunner to Amanda Masocco; Michael Masocco Sr., $121,900.

• 31 Meaford Road, Amanda E. Schiedel to Muhammad S. Khan, $107,900.

• 33 Brookhaven Drive, Devin Dolan; Deborah Richert; Pamelqa Termer; Shirley G&robert J Dolan Revocable Living Trust 010313 Tr to Jarlin Montero, $104,000.

• 3821 Broadway St., Anthony C. Zajac Sr.; Susan E. Zajac to Eugene Izydorczak; Nikolina Izydorczak, $70,000.

• 99 Randy Way, Beverly A. Knospe to Ronald J. Francis Jr.; Veronica A. Francis, $57,288.

• 9 Anna Court, Mary K. Mactarnagan to Janice M. Ptak; Thomas A. Ptak, $56,400.

CLARENCE

• 4381 Arondale Drive, Elizabeth M. Dipirro to Michael J. Kajtoch; Sarah E. Sortisio, $195,000.

• 9354 Clarence Center Road, Eliana M. Johnson to Samantha Hughes, $149,400.

COLLINS

• 3913 Rte 39, Carlton W. Becker to Jenny L. Gernatt; Joseph P. Gernatt, $175,000.

• 3913 Rte 39, Carlton W. Becker to Brian J. Becker; Jo Anna Becker, $153,000.

• 14206 School St., Adam Smith; Lisa Ann Smith to Rachael R. Kelly, $70,000.

• Rte 39, Jenny L. Gernatt; Joseph P. Gernatt to Norman J. Anderson, $50,000.

EVANS

• 6855 Revere Drive, Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-He1 Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Go America, $15,588.

GRAND ISLAND

• 203 Colonial Drive, Lawrence Aloian; Nora E. Aloian to Allysa Kindred; Nathan Kindred, $229,000.

• 2394 Love Road, Blake T. Rockwood to Paige J. Rockwood, $147,000.

• 3174 Stony Point Road, Benjamin N. Graf to Jason Michael Flading, $100,000.

HAMBURG

• 6286 Old Lakeshore Rd Lot 10, 10 Lakeview Woods to Elizabeth Bauch; Michael Bauch, $268,850.

• 162 Main St., Brian Abrams; Linda Abrams to Property Sisters, $260,000.

• 51 Union St (front), Christine M. Schieber to Amy Severson; Andrew Severson, $210,000.

• 3791 Lynn Drive, Eva J. Cymerman; John Scott Cymerman; Mark Dana Cymerman; Martin Dale Cymerman; Richard Todd Cymerman; Theresa Ann Manscuk to Anne M. Szyszkowski; Stanley R. Szyszkowski, $148,000.

• 3893 Brian Court, Charlene Martinez; Joseph Leonard Martinez to Seth F. Dombrowski, $129,900.

• 51 Union St., Christine M. Schieber to Amy Severson; Andrew Severson, $90,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 152 Roland Ave., Barbara M. Miller; Mark D. Miller to Randino Sargent; Seraphine Udahemuka-Sargent, $89,500.

LANCASTER

• 52 Chestnut Cor, Windsor Ridge Partners to Jacob G. Samulski; Jennifer Samulski, $410,000.

• 23 Hidden Trl, Cindy Marcusen; Todd Marcusen to Weichert Workforce Mobility, $300,000.

• 23 Hidden Trl, Weichert Workforce Mobility to Eric H. Snow, $300,000.

• 1101 Penora St., Mark Aquino; Adam Brown; Maria Brown; Roland Brown to Pennymac Loan Services, $170,000.

• 29 Weathersfield Lane, Essex Homes of WNY to Kristin Koch, $86,000.

MARILLA

• 3520 Winchester Drive, Frank L. Lotempio; Distinctive Homes of Western New York to Alden State Bank, $352,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 13445 Stage Road, Charles Kelkenberg to Aaron A. Koss; Natalie A. Pelton, $10,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 2 Westview Place, Lc Strategic Realty to Judith M. Macdonald, $248,765.

• 95 Thorn, John F. Glace; Robert S. Glace Jr. to Bradley W. Bach; Megan J. Bach, $240,000.

• 2826 Transit Road, Alan Checko to Elizabeth A. Bridge; Jacob Dominesey, $192,500.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 109 Penarrow Drive, Daniel W. Strzelczyk to Alicia Lee Lamendola, $141,149.

• 59 Carney St., Kathleen M. Clayton to David J. Lombardo, $139,000.

• 143 Sharon Drive, Sophie M. Mellentine; Sophie Mary Mellentine to Lacy L. Hudd, $102,500.

TONAWANDA

• 291 West Girard Boulevard, Susan O. Burlakos to Ambika Ghalley; Prem Ghalley, $170,000.

• 64 Springfield, Redbird Properties to Joseph A. Cianciosa, $130,000.

• 124 Ralston Ave., Margherita G. Truncali to Christopher E. Novack, $127,000.

• 27 Nicholas Drive, Carolyn Dec Fitzpatrick; Mario A. Gicobbe to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $70,793.

WEST SENECA

• 161 Leydecker Rd4538, Frank L. Lotempio; Distinctive Homes of Western New York to Alden State Bank, $300,000.

• 18 Lockhart Road, Amy Annmarie Pascall; Patrick M. Pascall to Douglas A. Okie, $298,000.

• 159 Leydecker Rd4538, Frank L. Lotempio; Distinctive Homes of Western New York to Alden State Bank, $135,000.

• 1005 Center Road, Brian J. Doan; Sandra M. Doan to Bonnie Scirri, $80,000.

• 67 Lyndale Court, David Reimers; Jacqueline Reimers; Joseph Reimers; Richard E. Reimers to Ashley V. Kohlbrenner; Kevin B. Kohlbrenner, $77,600.

• 67 Lyndale Court, Eric Reimers to Ashley V. Kohlbrenner; Kevin B. Kohlbrenner, $19,400.