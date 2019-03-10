Dunkirk girls win state Division 2 bowling; Tonawanda boys finished second

The Dunkirk girls, making their first appearance in the State Public Schools bowling championship, was looking at a 136-pin deficit after the first three games of bowling on Sunday at Strike'n Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

Then the Marauders, with a lineup that included only one senior, went to work. Dunkirk shot a 2,985 three-game total (an average of 199 per game per bowler) after the lunch break and rolled to the NYSPHSAA Division 2 championship. The Marauders won by 140 pins over second-place Newark of Section V (Rochester), 5,671 to 5,531..

The Tonawanda boys played catch-up, too, in their Division 2 competition but couldn't close the gap on Lansingburgh of Section II (Albany). The Warriors shot 3,066 (a 204 average per man) in the afternoon but couldn't make up a 260-pin gap and finished second. Lansingburgh shot 3,113 in the afternoon and totaled 6,213. Tonawanda ended up with 5,906.

Sophomore Rachel Glowniak of Dunkirk and junior Jon Kurdziel of Tonawanda each finished second individually in their competitions.

Glowniak shot a six-game total of 1,231 (205.17 average) which included a 246 in her opening game. Along with Makayla Pasierb, another sophomore, she led the Dunkirk surge in the afternoon. Glowniak shot 642 while Pasierb was even better with a 668, including a 246. Junior Mariah Glowniak shot 595 in the afternoon while sophomore Olivia Corbett had a 543 and senior Hannah Ellman a 537.

Natalie Kent of Newark, daughter of PBA pro Doug Kent, was the girls individual champion with 1,349 (224.83).

Kurdziel's 279 in his last game, the boys high single, led Tonawanda's afternoon block. The Section VI individual champion averaged 222.33 for the day. That was second to the 1,391 posted by Codi Genthner of Lansingburgh for a 231.83 average.

Brian Stone contributed a 643 in Tonawanda's afternoon rally, and Nate Amenta added a 610. Tyler Wells shot a 519 while Matt Forsha and Brendan Simons combined for 586.

Cheektowaga won the Division 2 girls championship in 2018, the first year that the state schools competition was split into divisions. Dunkirk's championship was the 11th for a Section VI girls school team, four of which have been won by Lockport.

Saturday, the Section VI girls composite team won that event, making for a successful weekend for Western New York school bowlers.

Syracuse, Skaneateles win state hockey at Harborcenter

Ryan Eccles scored the game-winner and added an empty-net tally for Syracuse in a 4-2 triumph over Suffern in the NYSPHSAA Division I boys hockey championship game on Sunday at Harborcenter. Eccles, who also had an assist, scored with 6:32 left to give the combined team from Syracuse schools a 3-1 lead.

In the Division 2 final at Harborcenter, Luke Lynn scored twice and Bauer Morrissey had three assists for Skaneateles in a 6-1 win over Queensbury of Section II.

Quakers Bartolotti to play at Utica

Senior wide receiver Archie Bartolotti of Orchard Park has announced that he will continue his career at Utica College of the Empire 8Conference. Bartolotti had 52 receptions for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior season for the Quakers.