DRENNING, John B.

DRENNING - John B. Age 81, died at his home in Buffalo on March 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara; his children, Elizabeth (Neil Levi) and John (Lucie Bernheim); and grandson John. A memorial service is planned for May. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following charities: Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, the Buffalo City Mission, Trout Unlimited, and the Buffalo and Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by the John E. Roberts Funeral Home.