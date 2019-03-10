DOCKSTADER, Nelson G.

DOCKSTADER - Nelson G. Age 81, of the Town of Niagara, NY, died suddenly, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born on October 29, 1937 in Howard, NY, he was the son of the late Stanley and Ernestine (Pierce) Dockstader. On April 6, 1974, Nelson married the former Barbara A. Britton and is also survived by children; grandchildren and siblings. He ended his career with CSX Transportation, retiring on October 1, 1999. Visitation will be on Monday from 3-7 PM in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at 11 AM in Grace Lutheran Church, with Pastor Benjamin Bahr officiating. Everyone assemble at the Church. Interment will follow in Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 736 Cayuga Dr., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. For online condolences please visit www.goodlandercares.com