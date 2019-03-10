Deputies: Man professes 'hate of Americans' during his arrest

NIAGARA FALLS – Security personnel at the Niagara County Social Services offices in the Falls said that a man professed his "hate for Americans" while being charged with causing a disturbance at the facility last week.

Niagara County sheriff's deputies said that Ibrahim Hassan, 38, caused a disturbance just before 1 p.m. Thursday, accusing employees of stealing his mail, including a Visa card that he said had been delivered to the 10th Street address. He used obscene and abusive language, deputies said, and was warned repeatedly before being taken into custody.

While handcuffed, Hassan – who deputies said has been the subject of several workplace violence complaints during the last two months – harassed caseworkers while expressing his hate for Americans.

Hassan, who deputies said has no permanent address, was charged with disorderly conduct.