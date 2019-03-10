Depew mayor among seats open in village elections March 19

Mayors, trustees and justices will be on the ballots in nine Erie County villages during annual elections March 19.

They include:

Akron: Mayor Carl E. Patterson and Trustees Michael R. Middaugh and Brian T. Perry, all Republicans, are unopposed.

Polls are open from noon until 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 21 Main St.

Alden: Incumbent Mark Casell of the Castle Party and Loren Prucnal of the Independence Party are running for a single trustee position, and Justice Michael Cole of the Citizens Party is unopposed for re-election.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 13336 Broadway.

Angola: Four candidates are running for two trustee spots: Incumbents William G. Houston and Carole J. Kin, both of the Community Pride Party and Jason A. Rinaldo and Thomas M. Whelan, both of the Moving Forward Party. Incumbent Justice John Glascott of the Community Pride Party is unopposed.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 41 Commercial St.

Blasdell: Mayor Rob Hefner is unopposed for re-election on the Democratic and Blasdell First lines. Trustees Robert Pirowski and Dennis Fox, also on the Democratic and Blasdell First lines, are unopposed for re-election to four-year terms. David Carcione, Democratic, and Tom Gavin, Blasdell First and Fourth Generation Blasdell, are vying for the two-year trustee term.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 121 Miriam Ave.

Depew: Incumbent Mayor Jesse Nikonowicz, Renew Depew 2018 Party, faces Trustee Kevin Peterson, Citizens for Change party, in the race for mayor. Two trustee positions are open, and incumbents Karl Bukowiecki and Sandra Pieczynski, Renew Depew 2018, are running against Citizens for Change candidates Edwin Voll III and Erica Stempniak.

Voting will take place from noon to 9 p.m. in the senior center in Village Hall, 85 Manitou St.

East Aurora: There are three trustee terms up, with two incumbents on the ballot. Steve Lazickas of the Common Ground Party and Kristin K. Cameron of the Planned Progress Party are running. Any other candidates will be write-in candidates.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 571 Main St.

Lancaster: Two incumbent trustees declined to run, and two newcomers are members of the Citizens Party: Joseph Quinn and Paul Rudz.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. Districts 1, 2 and 3 are in the Municipal Building, 5423 Broadway; Districts 4, 6 and 7 are at the Lancaster Youth Building, 200 Oxford Ave., and Districts 5 and 8 are at Central Avenue School, 149 Central Ave.

Orchard Park: All four candidates are unopposed, with Matthew J. Hartung and Francis T. Hogenkamp seeking four-year trustee terms, and Shannon S. Fuhrman running for a two-year trustee term. All are Republicans. Village Justice Danial B. Kane has been endorsed by the Republican and Democratic parties for re-election.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. in the Municipal Center, 4295 S. Buffalo St.

Sloan: Incumbent Trustees Paula Bruscani and Eric Czubaj, both of the People's Choice Party, are unopposed for two-year terms. Running for two four-year terms are Peoples Choice candidates Tammy Bayes and Caitlin Carlson, both incumbents, and Sloan Citizens Party candidates Jennifer Cregg and Linda Ostemkowski.

Voting takes place from noon to 9 p.m. in the Fire Hall, 55 Gates St.