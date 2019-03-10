Deaf Access Services affiliates with People Inc.

The board of directors for Deaf Access Services recently voted to become an affiliate of People Inc.

Deaf Access already delivered its services through People Inc., the largest health and human services agency in the region, with almost 4,000 employees. Leaders from both agencies said the decision will allow more collaborative power to meet growing demands across a larger service territory.

The goal is to provide improved access to health and mental health services, as well has healthier aging and increased employment opportunities for the deaf community.

Deaf Access Services, which has a dozen employers, serves more than 600 people through various programs, including interpreting; American Sign Language, literacy and adult education classes; life skills training and assistive technology supports; job placement and deaf refugee services. It also works with 100 contract interpreters and partners with over 700 service providers.