Daemen gets at-large bid, will face New Haven in NCAA II

Daemen's men's team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II basketball championship and will face the University of New Haven, another at-large team, in the East Regional at 1,200-seat Stoutenburgh Gym in Manchester, N.H. on Saturday at a time to be announced.

Daemen (24-5), the East Coast Conference regular season champion, is the No. 5 seed in the East Region. New Haven (20-9) is No. 4.

The Daemen-New Haven winner will face either the No. 1 seed and regional host Saint Anselm (22-5) or ECC playoff champion Molloy (21-9), the No. 8 seed. in the next round on Sunday. The regional championship will be on March 19. Saint Anselm drew the No. 1 seed despite losing in the quarterfinals of the Northeast-10 Conference tournament on its home floor to Southern Connecticut State.

The other side of the East bracket in Manchester has No. 2 Merrimack (22-9), Dominican (23-7), Le Moyne (18-9) and St. Thomas Aquinas (23-6).

Sixty-four teams, eight in the eight regions, received the tournament bids on Sunday night.

Daemen team did not receive an at-large bid to the 64-team NCAA Division II Women's Championship field, which also was announced on Sunday night.