CURREN, Anna M.

CURREN - Anna M. Formerly of Angola, NY, February 18, 2019, beloved daughter of the late Howard and Margaret Curren; sister of the late Jean Kammerdiener; also survived by her dear dog, Mia. No prior visitation. Interment was in Lawn Haven Cemetery, Worthington, Pennsylvania. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.