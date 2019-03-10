CURCIO, Anita D. (Melchiorre)

CURCIO - Anita D. (nee Melchiorre)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 4, 2019, at age 98. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Curcio; devoted mother of Joyce Tober, Keith Curcio, Bruce (Christine) Curcio and Brad (Pamela) Curcio; cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of six; loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna Melchiorre; predeceased by four siblings; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Service private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com