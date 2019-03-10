Common Council members to host food store license renewal meetings

Common members Rasheed N.C. Wyatt and Richard A. Fontana, along with city police and inspectors, will lead a pair of events this week for owner-operators of food-related businesses who need to renew an annual city license.

All are welcome to attend.

"We want to hear the good news as well as if there are issues, because we want to make sure we approve the licenses with community support," said Wyatt, University District council member.

The meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday at Kensington Bailey Neighborhood Housing Services, 995 Kensington Ave.

For more information, call the University District office at 851-5165 or the Lovejoy District office at 851-5151.