Clearance sale at North Tonawanda History Museum starts Saturday

A clearance sale of appliances and artifacts begins Saturday and continues through March 30 at the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St.

Museum director Howard W. Roeske Jr. said the tag sale includes antiques from the museum's collection; restaurant equipment found in its new location, a former bowling alley and banquet hall; and old goods from the former museum location in a onetime Webster Street department store.

Major items include a soft drink cooler, three-bay steel sinks, stereo equipment, a wringer washer machine, a treadle-style sewing machine and Buffalo China plates, cups and platters.

"Some items are tagged 'make an offer,' " Roeske said.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.