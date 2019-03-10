CIRINCIONE, Richard P. "Rick"

Of Hamburg, NY, March 8, 2019, beloved husband of Justina (nee Wojtaszczyk) Cirincione; loving father of Anthony Cirincione; dear brother of Salvatore (late Denise) (Carol) Cirincione and Sharon (Alan) Moore; also survived by nine nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and great-nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com