CHLEWICKI, Dorothy A. (Depczynski)

Of South Buffalo, NY, March 4, 2019, at age 85. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Chlewicki; dearest mother of Linda D. Gardner, Joseph J. (Tina) and the late Leopold V. (Bonny) Chlewicki; grandmother of Anna (Shawn) Lightfoot, Shannon (Joshua) Vrenna, Nicholas Kohl and Leah R. Chlewicki; daughter of the late Joseph and Helen S. (Szymanski) Depczynski; sister of Eugena Depczynski and the late Teresa Depczynski and Emily (Richard) Resko; also survived by nieces and a nephew. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., South Buffalo, NY, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Arrangements made by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com