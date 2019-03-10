CAROSA, Frank

CAROSA - Frank Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 8, 2019; beloved husband of Littoria (nee Rapini) Carosa; dear father of Rose (Bobby) Putzbach, Joe Carosa, MaryLou (Dan) Bartus and Debra (Mark Morganti) Carosa; loving grandfather of Danny (Chaman), Brett, Austin, Mitchell (Heather), Ridge, Louis and great-grandfather of Cali; predeceased by two brothers and a sister. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Friends are invited. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 668-5666.