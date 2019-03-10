CAMPAGNOLO, John Louis

CAMPAGNOLO - John Louis February 28, 2019, beloved husband of Marion (Calef) Campagnolo; dear father of Melissa (Jonathan Werner) and Christopher (Melanie) Campagnolo; loving grandfather of Finn and Eamon Werner and Peyton Campagnolo; loving son of the late Pauline and Roger Campagnolo; dear brother of Geraldine (late Corky) Grasso, Roger (Mary Jane) Campagnolo and Elizabeth (Art) Jayes; survived by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; friend of many, loved by all. No services at this time.