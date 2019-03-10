CALOS, Lois Carol (Lull)

March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Calos; loving mother of Susan Young, Robin (Jack) Olkowski, Mary (Robert) Ferolie, James Calos, and William N. (Linda) Calos; dear grandmother of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her brother Donald Lull. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 16th from 1-4 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William Street). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com