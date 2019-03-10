Weekend in Review: North Buffalo violence, Eichel suspended and the trade that never happened

As another windy weekend winds down, Buffalo is reeling from news of a triple shooting near a North Buffalo community center. It's recovering from the emotional roller coaster ride of almost clinching (or almost almost clinching) wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers. And Sabres Captain Jack Eichel got himself a two-game suspension for a hit on an opposing team's player.

Here's a look back at some of the weekend's biggest stories and best reads:

Right around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a time when many people are watching TV or unwinding from the long work week, gunshots rang out on St. Lawrence Avenue in North Buffalo.

For neighbors, it was the first indication of a bloody confrontation that would end with one teenager dead and two others seriously wounded.

Click here to read more.

•••

It wasn't just any bar fight. It involved an off-duty Buffalo police officer. He had been stabbed in the arm but was going to be OK, news outlets reported. A suspect was in jail and would stay there for six days. He faced prison time if convicted. In time, Erie County prosecutors looked at the videotape. All charges were dropped. And Police Officer Andrew Rechin became a fired police officer, and a defendant.

Click here to read more.

•••

Today, established banquet facilities and event spaces in the suburbs are investing in upgrades to win over couples in the face of competition from newer wedding venues in Buffalo. Call it the wedding wars.

Click here to read more.

•••

When Megan Mattiuzzo, of Hamburg, who works as a fashion and wedding photographer, found out she was pregnant, she made an immediate promise to her husband. She vowed to photograph the instant when their child greeted the world.

Click here to read more.

•••

For a trade that never actually happened, few stories have commanded more attention recently than the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers not reaching an agreement that would have sent star receiver Antonio Brown to the Bills.

Click here to read more.

•••

Eichel learned the news in a phone hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety, called over his hit to the head of Colorado's Carl Soderberg during Saturday's game.

Click here to read more.

•••

Led by Marcus Mumford, English folk rockers Mumford & Sons performed Friday in KeyBank Center for a sold-out show that also featured opener Cat Power. See fans filing into the arena and shots of the band in action.

Click here to see more photos.