BOYD - Ray C. "Rayzor Sharp"

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest March 7, 2019. Relatives and friends may visit St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, on Thursday from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home