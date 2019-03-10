BODIE, Jean M. (Heggie (Cruse))

BODIE - Jean M. (nee Heggie) (Cruse)

Age 89, formerly of Lockport and the Tonawandas, March 7, 2019. Wife of the late Gordon Cruse and the late John Bodie; mother of Gordon (Tracy), Richard (Linda) and Michael Cruse, Linda (late Dennis) Kirkland, the late Scott Cruse and Robin Fitzgibbons; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Ann Geeck. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 11th, from 3-7 PM at John O. roth Funeral Home, Inc., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted on Monday at 7 PM following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, memorial contributions are preferred to the National Parkinson Foundation of WNY. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com