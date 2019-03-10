[BN] Blitz newsletter: Antonio Brown goes to Oakland (and eventually Las Vegas), which is far from Buffalo

The Antonio Brown saga is finally over. The All-Pro wide receiver was reportedly heading to Buffalo from Pittsburgh earlier in the week, but instead he was traded to the Oakland Raiders Saturday night for third- and fifth-round draft picks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The trade can't be official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Brown had his salary increased by Oakland, which will move to Las Vegas in 2020 as long as the team's new stadium is completed.

It's hard to pick two NFL cities further apart and more unlike each other than Las Vegas and Buffalo. Regardless of what happened in trade talks between the Steelers and Bills, Buffalo became the butt of many jokes.

Buffalo advocates like Ross Tucker and Eric Wood came to the city's defense.

The Bills are still fighting Buffalo's national perception. As Jay Skurski wrote: "The problem for the Bills is the national perception of our area being some sort of Siberian wasteland isn’t going away."

Allen signs elsewhere: Free agent tight end Dwayne Allen paid a visit to Buffalo this week. Saturday, the 29-year-old agreed to a two-year deal with Miami.

Tight end is a position of need: As Jay Skurski wrote from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last week, the Bills are in serious need of help at the tight end position. As it stands, the team has just one tight end under contract for 2019.

