BIHL, June I. (McHugh)

BIHL - June I. (nee Mchugh)

March 5, 2019 at age 77. Daughter of the late James and Jennie McHugh; mother of Jerry Bihl and Kathleen (Gary) Truty; grandmother of Justin, Joelle (Derek) and Ryan; great-grandmother of Grace and Hannah; sister of Jeannie, Joseph (Kathryn), Jennifer (Vincent) and the late Joyce, James and John (Janice); also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations in June's memory to the SPCA are appreciated. Share condolences online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com