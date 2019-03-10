BEYER, Richard John "Dick"

Of Akron, NY, known throughout his professional wrestling career as "The Destroyer" and "Doctor X". Passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Survived by his wife, Wilma L. Beyer of Akron, NY; children, Patti Murray (Marc Schrenk) of Williamsville, NY, Kurt Beyer of Buffalo, NY, Mona Kris Beyer Jones (Chris Jones) of Akron, NY and Richard Ward Beyer (Amy) of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Lisa Bonner, Kelly Friedel, Laurene MacTaggert, Brent Schrenk, Garrett Jones, Grace Beyer, Grant Beyer and Lucy Beyer; great-grandson, Charlie Bonner; sister, Shirley Clergy of Oregon. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14th, from 5-8 PM and Friday, March 15th from 3-8 PM at One Church, 6 Scotland Rd., Akron, NY 14001, where a Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or the Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund, attn: Destroyer Donation, 3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY 14219. Expressions of sympathy shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net