BERNFELD, Jerome "Jerry"

Age 82, of Lancaster, NY, passed away March 8, 2019, at Green Fields with loving wife Linda Bernfeld by his side. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda (Weibel) Bernfeld; four children, Jerry (Karen) Bernfeld, Wendy (Joe) Elliott, Raymond Bernfeld and Shelly (Roger) Wirth; two stepchildren, Rocco A. LaDuca and Natalie Joye Czerniak; grandfather of Zachary (Stephanie Goodwill) Bernfeld, Stephen (Brooke) Elliott, Lauren (Nathan) Richie, James (Courtney Masse) Pirinelli and Jillian (Matt Garbutt) Pirinelli; great-grandfather of Layla, Grant, Carson, Natalia and step-grandfather of Joseph Czerniak; preceded in death by his four siblings, Paul Bernfeld, Terri Richie, Kenneth Bernfeld and Sheila Denzel; half-sister Pamela. He was born on September 28, 1936 in Lancaster, NY. He started his working career at age 5 picking beans at Berners Farms in Elma. Worked at Norm-Hensley Meat Market in Lancaster before joining the Marines. After getting out of the Marines, he was hired at Gould Coupler in Depew, NY and worked there for 29 years as an overhead crane operator. After the closing of the plant, he started working for Asplundh, maintaining the power lines for the electric company. In the evenings he worked at Boss Linco loading and unloading trucks. At the conclusion of his working career he worked for Erie County as a Maintenance Mechanic for the last 20 years until retirement in July of 2007. Some things Jerry enjoyed in life include riding his Harley-Davidson, fishing, building, remodeling, landscaping, traveling, and hunting. He had the pleasure of experiencing many things including sky-diving, deep sea fishing, scuba diving, and even flew a plane. If you were lucky enough to know Jerry you would know that he was a soft-spoken gentle, gentlemen. His passion was to be busy and productive each day of his life. Whether Jerry was getting paid or not, he was always happy help others. In Jerry's honor (Pay it forward), please do something kind and unexpected for someone else. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, on Thursday from 3-7 PM, with funeral services being held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY on Friday morning at 11 AM (please assemble in church).