Beauts still don't know their opponent for Cup finale

The Buffalo Beauts will have to wait at least another day to learn their opponent and the location of their National Women’s Hockey League Isobel Cup championship game.

That’s because Sunday’s semifinal playoff between the defending Cup champion Metropolitan Riveters and the regular season NWHL champion Minnesota Whitecaps in St. Paul, Minn. was postponed.

The Riveters flight to Minnesota on Saturday was cancelled and they missed their connection in Charlotte, N.C. for their flight to the Twin Cities on Sunday morning.The game will be rescheduled, but the details were not expected until Monday.

If Minnesota wins, it will host the Beauts in the championship game at a date to be determined. If the Riveters win, Buffalo will host the Isobel Cup final.