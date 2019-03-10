Deaths Death Notices
BARNES, John J.
BARNES - John J. Of Elma, NY, March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 60+ years to Marion (nee Schmitt) Barnes; dearest father of Marie, Jeffrey, and Keith (Michelle) Barnes; loving grandfather of David and Samantha; great-grandfather of Emma and Abagail; brother of the late Edward Barnes. Born and raised in Narrowsburg, NY. John was a Navy veteran, U.S.S. Elokomin #55, a lifelong truck driver, avid collector of antique toys, and a die-hard Bills and Sabres fan. He enjoyed baseball, camping, and a good laugh. Services held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of John. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC.
