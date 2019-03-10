Annual series exploring Islam starts on Tuesday

The 18th Annual “Understanding Islam” series begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., with a session exploring the “Concept of God in Islam and Christianity,” featuring guest speakers the Rev. Skip Ferguson of the Graycliff Conservancy and Dr. Sawsan Tabbaa of the Muslim Public Affairs Council of Western New York.

The session runs until 8 p.m. Other sessions in the series will be held the same time on March 19, March 26 and April 2, all in Westminster Church. All sessions are free and open to the public.

Future sessions will focus on “Holy Scriptures in Abrahamic Faiths,” with speakers Jonathan Lawrence of Canisius College and Imam Khalilullah Qadri of the Islamic Society of the Niagara Frontier; “Role Models for Christians and Muslims,” with speakers the Rev. Daniel Schifeling of United Church of Christ and Husam Ghanim of the Islamic Society of Niagara Frontier; and “How We Live Our Lives as Christians and Muslims,” with speakers the Rev. Tom Yorty of Westminster Church and Kathy Jamil of Elmwood Village Charter School and MPAC.

An optional dinner is available for $7 at 6 p.m. For dinner reservations, email jadamczyk@wpcbuffalo.org.