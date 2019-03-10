ANDERSON, Rosalyn B. (Banks)

Of Getzville, entered into rest March 2, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at St. John's Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Cr., Buffalo on Saturday at 9:30 AM. Interment Lane Cemetery in St. Anns Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosalyn's memory to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Arrangements by lombardo funeral home.