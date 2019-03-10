Amerks finish weekend sweep with rout of Devils

The Rochester Americans completed a sweep of their three weekend games and reclaimed first place in the North Division of the American Hockey League with a 6-1 triumph over the Binghamton Devils on Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

The Amerks (38-18-5) moved one point ahead of the idle Syracuse Crunch (37-17-6) in the standings.

Rasmus Asplund, a 21-year-old left wing from Sweden, had his third multi-point game in the last three with a goal and two assists for Rochester. Asplund had six goals and 23 assists in 61 games for Rochester this season.

After a slow start, the Amerks scored three first-period goals. The first was an even-strength goal by Taylor Leier, his 18th of the season and seventh for Rochester. Then Remi Eli scored short-handed with an assist from Leier. Defenseman Matt Tennyson scored the third goal when the teams were skating four aside.

Binghamton's Nikita Popugaev scored his team's lone goal on the power play at 2:31 of the second with Buffalo native Ryan Schmelzer, a former Canisius College star, getting the primary assist.

Rochester countered that with a power-play goal by defenseman Lawrence Pilut with 1:37 left in the second.

C.J. Smith scored with a man advantage for his 21st goal at 3:01 of the third period with Asplund getting an assist. Asplund closed the scoring at 12:55 with Victor Olofsson assisting for his third point in the last two games.

Scott Wedgewood had 18 saves in goal for Rochester and improved his record to 24-10-2.

Evan Cormier had 26 saves for the Devils.

Rochester has collected 35 out of a possible 48 points in its last 24 games and points in 13 of the last 17 games against the Devils since the start of the 2017-18 season.

The Amerks have a home game Wednesday night against Utica then a two-game series at Charlotte on Friday and Saturday.