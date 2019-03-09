ZMUDA, Judith A. (Maciejewski)

ZMUDA - Judith A.

(nee Maciejewski)

March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick P. Zmuda; dear mother of Gregory J. (Debi) Zmuda, Laurie (Steven) D'Amico, Chris (Cathy) Zmuda and Jodi (Dermott) Morgan; mother-in-law of the late Donald E. Duffy; grandmother of Christopher (Char), Michelle and Stephanie Zmuda, Michael (Ashley), Danielle (Anthony), and Kaitlyn D'Amico, Cody Zmuda, Heather (Charlie) Bordonaro, Katie (Corey) Brown, Mckayla (Kyle), Donald and Jillian Duffy, Haliegh and D.J. Morgan and the late Amanda Rose Zmuda; great-grandmother of Abby, Kingston, Maxwell, Dylan, Hailie, Gianni, London, Aedyn, Elianna and Parker; sister of James (Betty) and Jeffrey (Judy) Maciejewski. Funeral Services were held privately by the family. Arrangements by Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home.