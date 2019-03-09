WORONOWSKI, Andrew T.

WORONOWSKI - Andrew T. Of Alden, NY, March 7, 2019; beloved husband of the late Julia (Soltysinski) and the late Irene (Krebs); loving father of Norman (Kathy), Chester, Wayne (Joan), the late Paul (Freida) and the late Andrew (Karen); grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 11; brother of the late Anthony (late Pauline), Stephanie (late Edward), Anna (late Casey) Gister, Julia (late John) Stephens, Genevieve (late Victor) Dach, Stanley (late Genevieve) and Edward (late Dolores); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Andrew was a WWII Veteran. Please visit www.wendelandloecherinc.com