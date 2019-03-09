Woman arraigned in hit-and-run that critically injured UB student

A University at Buffalo student accused of seriously injuring another UB student in a hit-and-run last fall was in court Friday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Hannah Christensen of Clifton Park, a suburb outside of Albany, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, resulting in a serious physical injury, which is a Class E felony.

According to the District Attorney's Office, on Nov. 1, Christensen was driving on Hadley Road on UB's North Campus when she struck another UB student who was walking on a marked crosswalk in front of the Hadley Village Apartments. Prosecutors said Christensen left the scene of the accident and pulled into a parking lot away from the scene of the accident, but close enough where Christensen could see emergency responders treating the victim, an undergraduate who was critically injured. Despite that, prosecutors said, Christensen never reported the incident.

Christensen was released on her own recognizance Friday, and is scheduled to return to court April 9 for a pretrial report. In December, she appeared before Amherst Town Court Judge Geoffrey Klein on one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, which is a Class E felony, as well as one count of failure to yield to a pedestrian, a vehicle and traffic violation.

If convicted, Christensen faces up to four years in prison, according to the District Attorney's Office.