WIERZBICKI, Ruth (Motz)

March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aloysius "Al"; daughter of the late Harvey J. Sr. and Ruth (Bentz); sister of the late Harvey J. Jr., Beatrice C., and Robert; fond aunt of Larry (Jackie) Motz, Robert (Sharon) Motz, James (Judy) Motz, and the late John Motz; step-mother of Richard (Christine) Wierzbicki, Michael (Barbara) Wierzbicki, and the late Thomas (Tarah) Wierzbicki; mother-in-law of Carol Wierzbicki; also survived by three step-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren, many grand-nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Sunday from 2-5 PM, with Services being held at 5 PM. www.wendelandloecherinc.com