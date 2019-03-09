WEICHMANN, Maureen N. (Kelley)

WEICHMANN - Maureen N. (nee Kelley)

March 6, 2019, age 72; beloved mother of Lynda (Joseph) Cannizzaro and Thomas (Laura) Weichmann; loving grandmother of Jacob Knott and Madelyn Richards; daughter of the late James A. and Constance (nee Kelly) Kelley; dear sister of Dr. James A. (Sherry McLendon) Kelley, II and the late Andrea Kelley; cherished aunt of Jason and Ryan Frame. The family will be present Sunday from 1-5 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where a prayer service will be held Monday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, at 9:30 AM. Interment to immediately follow in Transit Rural Cemetery. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Maureen's memory to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org/. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com