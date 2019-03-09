VEGUILLA, Kathleen M. (Finn)

March 5, 2019, age 62. Beloved wife of 26 years to Charles P. Veguilla; loving mother of Stephanie (Benjamin) Lowell, Jennifer (Jedediah) Jacobi and Alexis (Andrew) Duwe; caring step-mother of Amanda (Victor Guerra) Jamison; cherished grandmother of Aurora, Isaac, Aubree, Brian, Vera and Victor; dear sister of Patricia (Richard Bednarz) Finn and Reginald (Saithong) Huff; also survived by many loving cousins and friends. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Holy Cross Church, 345 7th Street, Buffalo at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dress for Success Buffalo, 1639 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com