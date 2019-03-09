TOCHA, Lorraine K. (Banaszak)

March 8, 2019, of West Seneca, NY; beloved wife of the late Daniel M. Tocha; dear mother of Linda (Michael) Plotar, Karen Zajac and the late Barbara (Keith) Burke; dear grandmother of Brian and Shaun; great-grandmother of Madison, Gavin, Autumn and Rhys; sister of Joanne (Raymond) Hill and the late Stephen (late Connie) Banaszak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in Resurrection Church, Union Road and Como Park Blvd., Monday, 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday 4-8 PM.