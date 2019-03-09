TARAPACKI, David V.

TARAPACKI - David V. March 6, 2019; beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Kolek); devoted father of Darleen P. (fiance; John Ball) Wawrzyniec, David C. (Rosanne) and Don J. Tarapacki and Danielle A. Mazurek; loving grandfather of Todd (Julie) Wawrzyniec, Dayna Tarapacki, Danette (David) Black, Daniel (Jarrad), Derek and the late Dale Tarapacki; dearest great-grandfather of Alyssa, Sky, Anna, Dia, Kylie and Dax; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Sunday 3-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Monday at 8:15 AM and at Queen of Martyrs Church at 9 AM. Condolences at: www.Pietszak.com