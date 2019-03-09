Swarm snaps Bandits' six-game win streak

The Buffalo Bandits’ six-game win streak is over and their lead over the Toronto Rock in the National Lacrosse League has grown a little shakier.

The Georgia Swarm, who absorbed a 19-9 shellacking from the Bandits on their home surface down South last month, got some revenge on Buffalo with a 14-9 victory at KeyBank Center Saturday night, spoiling the party a bit on Native America Night before a crowd of 15,061.

The Swarm not only won, they didn’t even let the Bandits get a sniff of the lead once they broke a 2-2 tie and went on a 4-0 run in the first period.

It was 6-3 at the quarter break, 8-5 at the half and 11-7 after three.

The visitors built the lead to as many as seven goals, 14-7, early in the fourth quarter.

Winning goalie Mike Poulin, a 34-year-old veteran from Kitchener, Ont., stopped 41 of the 50 shots he save. Matt Vinc of the Bandits had 38 saves on 52 shots.

Randy Staats of Six Nations, Ont., led the Georgia onslaught with four goals and an assist. He put 11 shots on goal all by himself. Staats has 27 goals and 44 assists for 71 points.

Brendan Bomberry and Bryan Cole had two goals each for the Swarm. It was Cole’s second goal which snapped the 2-2 tie at 6:40 of the opening period, putting Georgia in front to stay.

Dhane Smith had three goals and two assists for the Bandits. Jordan Durston had a pair of goals and two assists while Thomas Hoggarth also scored twice for Buffalo with one assist.

Bandits scoring leader Shawn Evans was limited to two assists, giving him 49 for the season to go with 24 goals. Buffalo team goals leader Corey Small had only an assist. His goals total remained at 27.

Buffalo now takes to the road for a Friday night game at Saskatchewan. The next home game looks huge: The Bandits (10-3) against Toronto on March 23.

Toronto (7-2) had a late Saturday night game at Calgary. The Rock also has a home game with Rochester and a game at Georgia before the March 23 game against Buffalo.