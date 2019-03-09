STECK, Marlene J. (Skingley)

STECK - Marlene J.

(nee Skingley)

Of Depew, NY, unexpectedly entered into rest March 6, 2019. Devoted mother of Tracey (Michael) Childs; loving nana of Chloe Childs; beloved daughter of the late Mark "Harry" and Grace (Vullo) Skingley; precious sister of Frances (John Bruning) Aderman, Valerie (Terry) Wadams, Charlene Skingley, Michele (late Peter) Bjorkman and Mark Skingley; also survived by aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Monday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Sunday 2-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Alden Scholarship Fund in Marlene's name. Marlene was a 33 year employee of Greatbatch, Inc. and a ten year employee of Moog. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com